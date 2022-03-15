Prairieville Fire Department trains to provide advanced medical care

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When the Prairieville Fire Department responds to a medical emergency, they used to be limited on what they could do.

“Our goal is to be prepared for any scenario and provide as much training as we can,” Jesse Wingate, chief of training, said.

So they decided to advance their EMT training to help patients in case they arrive before the ambulance.

“Early moments in an accident, an injury, and illness can make the difference in the outcome for the patient, so the more advanced procedures the more care we can provide, that’s what can really make a difference before they arrive at the hospital,” chief Mark Stewart said.

Take a car accident for example. Before, firefighters would only have the tools to stop the bleeding. Now they can start an IV while also doing CPR

“This will help in trauma situations such as a shooting or car wreck or something like that, we have the ability for enhanced bleeding control within our scope of practice,” Wingate said.

“Push play, it will compress to the depth that is required for the patient and it will do CPR until we pause the device to administer some other sort of care because as we’re doing CPR, compression is important but there are other vital components as well including iv administration, airway, and breathing,” Wingate said.

Their new tools help them train for any patient, including children.

“We have a significant number of schools in our area,” Wingate, “Unless it’s your child, people who are unfamiliar with children tend to be apprehensive when it comes to treating them, so the more familiar you can become, the better off we’re going to be in those situations.”

The fire department plans to have one advanced EMT-trained firefighter on each truck.

