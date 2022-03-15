Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Morning storms give way to a drier afternoon

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the area early this morning should exit for most by mid-morning as a cold front moves through the region. Locally heavy rainfall is possible but given the dry conditions of the last several months, any threat of flooding appears to be low. A few strong storms are also possible early this morning, with damaging winds the primary concern, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, March 15.
Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, March 15.(WAFB)

As the cold front slides to our east by late morning, drier air should allow some sunshine to return. Most of us stay dry into the afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid-70s. ‘Most’ is the keyword on the rain forecast for late in the day because a few showers and storms could return as an upper-low trailing the cold front moves across the region. The greatest threat for any additional rain late in the day will be near and especially north of the interstates. Isolated instances of hail also can’t be ruled out in any late-day storms.

Future radar & clouds for 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.
Future radar & clouds for 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15.(WAFB)

Dry and mild weather should then settle in for the better part of Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll still have some clouds on both days, with morning starts ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s, with highs climbing from the low 70s on Wednesday into the upper 70s by Thursday.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 15.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 15.(WAFB)

Rain chances make a quick return late Thursday night into Friday morning as another storm system and cold front move across the southern states. Rain chances are posted at 70% for Friday morning, and once again, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. It looks as though we should dry out by Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

Hi-res Euro model for Friday, March 18.
Hi-res Euro model for Friday, March 18.(WAFB)

Into the weekend, we’ll enjoy nearly perfect weather for the Wearin’ of the Green parade on Saturday. It will be a bit chilly as floats line up early Saturday, with early morning temps in the 40s, but those temps should climb into the mid-upper 50s by the time the parade rolls at 10 a.m. and reach the mid-60s by noon.

Wearin' of the Green Parade forecast.
Wearin' of the Green Parade forecast.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in connection to the death of missing pregnant woman and her son
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Monday, March 14.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 14
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. WEATHER: Monday, March 14
FIRST ALERT 6 p.m. WEATHER: Monday, March 14
Future radar
Threat for strong storms early Tuesday
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 14
FIRST ALERT 4 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 14