Morning storms give way to a drier afternoon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Showers and thunderstorms rumbling through the area early this morning should exit for most by mid-morning as a cold front moves through the region. Locally heavy rainfall is possible but given the dry conditions of the last several months, any threat of flooding appears to be low. A few strong storms are also possible early this morning, with damaging winds the primary concern, but an isolated tornado is not out of the question.

Future radar & clouds for Tuesday, March 15. (WAFB)

As the cold front slides to our east by late morning, drier air should allow some sunshine to return. Most of us stay dry into the afternoon, with highs topping out in the mid-70s. ‘Most’ is the keyword on the rain forecast for late in the day because a few showers and storms could return as an upper-low trailing the cold front moves across the region. The greatest threat for any additional rain late in the day will be near and especially north of the interstates. Isolated instances of hail also can’t be ruled out in any late-day storms.

Future radar & clouds for 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 15. (WAFB)

Dry and mild weather should then settle in for the better part of Wednesday and Thursday. We’ll still have some clouds on both days, with morning starts ranging from the upper 40s to low 50s, with highs climbing from the low 70s on Wednesday into the upper 70s by Thursday.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, March 15. (WAFB)

Rain chances make a quick return late Thursday night into Friday morning as another storm system and cold front move across the southern states. Rain chances are posted at 70% for Friday morning, and once again, a few strong storms can’t be ruled out. It looks as though we should dry out by Friday afternoon, with highs in the mid-70s.

Hi-res Euro model for Friday, March 18. (WAFB)

Into the weekend, we’ll enjoy nearly perfect weather for the Wearin’ of the Green parade on Saturday. It will be a bit chilly as floats line up early Saturday, with early morning temps in the 40s, but those temps should climb into the mid-upper 50s by the time the parade rolls at 10 a.m. and reach the mid-60s by noon.

Wearin' of the Green Parade forecast. (WAFB)

