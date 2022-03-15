LSU gymnastics earned No. 2 seed for SEC Championships

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers gymnastics team has earned the No. 2 seed for the upcoming Southeastern Conference Championships held in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 19 at 7 p.m.

With a score of 198.125 on Friday against Utah, they leap-frogged Auburn and Alabama for the second seed. The Tigers are looking for their fourth SEC Championship in five tries.

LSU last SEC Championship was in 2019, they placed second last season behind Alabama.

Florida earned the top seed, while Auburn earned the third seed and Alabama was seed fourth, they will compete in the night session on Saturday.

The Tigers own an NQS of 197.735, which is the average of a team’s top six scores, three of which must be away and the highest score dropped. LSU’s six scores are 197.825, 197.625 and 197.325 away from the PMAC and 198.125, 198.05 and 197.975 other scores. LSU will drop the 198.125 score.

LSU will start the meet on bars and move to beam and floor before finishing on vault. LSU owns top-10 rankings on all four events. The Tigers are third on vault, sixth on beam, seventh on floor and eighth on beam.

One of the most consistent teams in the SEC, LSU won its first of three-straight SEC titles in 2017. The Tigers won the inaugural meet championship in 1981. LSU also won titles in 2018 in St. Louis and 2019 in New Orleans.

