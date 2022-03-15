Ask the Expert
LIVE: Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials

By WAFB Staff and Chris Rosato
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana legislative committee tasked with investigating the circumstances of Ronald Greene’s 2019 death while in the custody of the Louisiana State Police is hearing testimony from former officials Tuesday, March 15.

RELATED STORIES

In secret recording, Gov. Edwards vows to declare Ronald Greene case as ‘racist’
‘It felt rehearsed’: Mother of Ronald Greene critical about Gov. Edwards comments regarding her son’s case
Text messages show Gov. Edwards knew of Ronald Greene’s in-custody death, but stayed silent
Ronald Greene’s family demands Gov. Edwards steps down, says Greene’s blood is on his hands

