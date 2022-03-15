Ask the Expert
Lightened-Up Chicken and Broccoli Casserole

By Chef John Folse
By Chef John Folse
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Yes, you can get healthy and fresh “comfort food” in an easy “one-pot” dish. Just try this Southern family favorite casserole. It has all the necessary ingredients: chicken as the protein, brown rice for the starchy base, broccoli as your veggies, and a creamy, low-fat cheesy sauce that ties it all together. The crispy onions and Parmesan just add the extra flare. Well, what are you waiting for? Lock your door, and gather the family!

Prep Time: 45 minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 cups shredded cooked chicken

3 cups fresh broccoli florets

⅓ cup flour

4 cups 2% reduced-fat milk, divided

2 cups cooked brown rice

6 ounces shredded low-moisture, part-skim mozzarella cheese

¾ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp black pepper

½ cup crispy onions

¼ cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Method:

Arrange oven rack in lower position and preheat oven to 400°F. In a small bowl, whisk flour and 1 cup milk until smooth. In a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat, bring remaining 3 cups milk to a boil, stirring often. Reduce heat to medium and gradually whisk in flour mixture until smooth. Return mixture to a boil and cook 2–3 minutes or until thickened, stirring constantly. Stir in rice and broccoli then cook 2 minutes or until broccoli is bright green, stirring occasionally. Add chicken, mozzarella cheese, salt and pepper, stirring to melt cheese. Remove from heat. In a small bowl, combine crispy onions and Parmesan. Sprinkle cheese mixture evenly over chicken mixture. Bake 15 minutes or until bubbly. Increase oven heat to broil. Cook 1–2 additional minutes or until casserole top is golden brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool slightly before serving.

