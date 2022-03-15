Latest LSU baseball rankings: March 14

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers begin Southeastern Conference play this weekend at Alex Box vs. Texas A&M. The Tigers currently sit at 13-3 and so far have shown they are going to be a great team offensively, but their defense hasn’t been great through the first 16 games.

The Tigers currently rank No. 261 in the nation in fielding percentage at .949, they have committed 29 errors which ranks 18th worst in the nation. LSU has committed five errors in two games so far this season.

Offensively, LSU is has a team batting average of .322 which ranks No. 17th in the nation and their 175 hits also ranks 17th. The Tigers are averaging 9.7 runs per game which is good for 11th in the nation and their 26 home runs rank 10th in the nation.

LSU dropped in D1 Baseball’s Top 25 poll from No. 12 to No. 13, they remained at No. 16 in Baseball America’s Top 25 poll, they moved up one spot from No. 10 to No. 9 in Perfect Game’s Top 25 poll, and they moved up from No. 6 to No. 4 in Collegiate Baseball Newspapers Top 25 poll.

Below are the full rankings in each of the four major polls for the Tigers through their first 16 games of the season.

D1 Baseball :

Ole Miss (13-2) Texas (13-4) Arkansas (11-3) Vanderbilt (13-2) Oregon State (11-2) Notre Dame (11-1) Tennessee (15-1) Florida State (10-5) Florida (13-4) Georgia Tech (13-3) Oklahoma State (9-6) Stanford (9-5) LSU (13-3) Liberty (12-2) North Carolina (14-2) Arizona (12-4) Texas Tech (14-3) Clemson (14-1) Virginia (14-1) Georgia (13-3) TCU (11-4) Texas State (14-3) Mississippi State (10-7) Maryland (12-2) Gonzaga (11-4)

Baseball America :

Notre Dame (11-1) Ole Miss (13-2) Oregon State (11-2) Texas (13-4) Virginia (14-1) Vanderbilt (13-2) Arkansas (11-3) Florida State (10-5) Tennessee (15-1) Stanford (9-5) Oklahoma State (9-6) Liberty (12-2) Florida (13-4) Georgia Tech (13-3) Clemson (14-1) LSU (13-3) Arizona (12-4) Georgia (13-3) North Carolina (14-2) Gonzaga (11-4) Maryland (12-2) Texas State (14-3) Texas Tech (14-3) Old Dominion (13-1) USC (11-3)

Perfect Game :

Notre Dame (11-1) Vanderbilt (13-2) Texas (13-4) Ole Miss (13-2) Tennessee (15-1) Georgia Tech (13-3) Oklahoma State (9-6) Oregon State (11-2) LSU (13-3) Arkansas (11-3) Stanford (9-5) Liberty (12-2) Florida State (10-5) Texas Tech (14-3) TCU (11-4) Clemson (14-1) Florida (13-4) North Carolina (14-2) Virginia (14-1) Arizona (12-4) Texas State (14-3) Maryland (12-2) UCONN (11-2) Miami (11-4) UCLA (10-6)

Collegiate Baseball Newspaper :

Vanderbilt (13-2) Tennessee (15-1) Oregon State (11-2) LSU (13-3) Virginia (14-1) Texas (13-4) Notre Dame (11-1) Georgia Tech (13-3) Ole Miss (13-2) Georgia (13-3) North Carolina (14-2) Liberty (12-2) Florida (13-4) Stanford (9-5) Texas State (14-3) Arizona (12-4) Texas Tech (14-3) Arkansas (11-3) Purdue (14-0) Clemson (14-1) Old Dominion (13-1) Florida State (10-5) Miami (11-4) Gonzaga (11-4) USC (11-3)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.