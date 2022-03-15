Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Guns, cash stolen in armed robbery on Hooper Road; man stabbed in leg

Police Lights
Police Lights(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of Hooper Road on Monday, March 14.

Officials state that when they arrived they contacted the resident who told deputies that two unknown suspects made entry into an apartment using a key they somehow obtained.

The suspects wore masks and had handguns and reportedly stole cash, an AR-15, a Taurus 9mm, and a cell phone.

A relative who was also outside the residence was stabbed in the leg, the injuries are non-life-threatening. Detectives also learned that the cousin was robbed by the two same suspects who stole his vehicle and later abandoned it.

At this time the suspects and motives are unknown.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in death of missing pregnant woman, child
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

New Orleans Saints free safety Marcus Williams (43) in action during an NFL football game...
REPORT: Saints lose safety Marcus Williams to Ravens
Attorney Louis Unglesby (left) and former Louisiana State Police commissioner Retired Col....
LIVE: Committee investigating Ronald Greene’s death hears testimony from former LSP officials
Fenny
Service member’s dog finally found after Jan. crash on I-10
Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Selma, Alabama on March 6, 2022.
Vice President Kamala Harris schedules visit to south Louisiana