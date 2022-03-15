Guns, cash stolen in armed robbery on Hooper Road; man stabbed in leg

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported armed robbery around 10 p.m. in the 9000 block of Hooper Road on Monday, March 14.

Officials state that when they arrived they contacted the resident who told deputies that two unknown suspects made entry into an apartment using a key they somehow obtained.

The suspects wore masks and had handguns and reportedly stole cash, an AR-15, a Taurus 9mm, and a cell phone.

A relative who was also outside the residence was stabbed in the leg, the injuries are non-life-threatening. Detectives also learned that the cousin was robbed by the two same suspects who stole his vehicle and later abandoned it.

At this time the suspects and motives are unknown.

Anyone with information on the case should contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Armed Robbery and Burglary Division at 225-389-5064.

