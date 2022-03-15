Family seeks justice after learning 38-year-old son died from hit and run in Central

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Ryan Russell’s family says all they want is for the person who hit and killed Ryan to come forward so that way they get some sort of closure.

A father, a tattoo artist, and someone who could make anyone laugh, that is what family members and friends remember most about Ryan Russell.

Family is seeking justice after learning their 38-year-old son, Ryan Russell, died from a hit and run in Central. (WAFB)

“He has currently a five-month-old baby boy, so these children’s lives are going to be affected and that’s what’s so tragic,” said Jeanie Causin, who is Ryan’s mother.

Causin and her husband Randy say they can’t believe someone would hit their son and drive off leaving him in the middle of the road.

“I feel so bad that my sister had to be the one to tell me, and I couldn’t believe her. I couldn’t believe she said Ryan was hit and killed. I couldn’t believe my child was dead, I couldn’t believe it,” added Causin.

Ryan was driving at night on Joor Road when some tools fell out of the bed of his truck. Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran says Ryan pulled his car into the center of the turning lane and got out to pick up his tools. That’s when, according to Chief Corcoran, a driver in a red four door pickup hit him and drove off.

“Nobody deserves you to know to be left like that, like his life was meaningless because it was very much not,” said Joanna Rowland, who was Ryan’s childhood friend.

Since that night, Central Police have been trying to track down the driver. They did find a dented truck abandoned on Sullivan Road that matches the description from witnesses who saw Ryan get hit.

Police remind drivers to think twice before getting out of the car on a busy street at night.

“I would recommend people to pull over on the shoulder of the road and put on a protective vest or flash lights, something to where they can be seen especially in a dark area like that,” said Chief Corcoran.

Chief Corcoran says a vehicle is replaceable, but someone’s life is not.

Ryan’s family says they will continue to seek justice.

“This person, please, turn yourself in or if you know someone, please turn them in. Do the right thing for these four children that are left, his parents and family,” added Causin.

If you know anything that can help police in this investigation, call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP or the Central Police Department.

