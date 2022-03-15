End Negative Self Talk: What It Is and How to Stop It

ORLANDO, FLA. (Ivanhoe Newswire)– Negative self-talk may seem harmless, but a study published in June of 2020 by the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Journal linked negative thought patterns to brain changes that could be associated with developing Alzheimer’s.

Older adults who were more likely to engage in negative thinking were more likely to experience cognitive decline.

Do you feel like your inner voice is always tearing you down? You’re not alone.

Eighty percent of people’s thoughts per day are negative. Negative self-talk can affect our mental and physical health by impacting our weight, control, and stress management.

David Baker, Psychotherapist, says “Every time that voice offers the negative dimension or a negative idea, it reinforces, and it becomes who we are.”

According to a Harvard study, there are ten types of negative self-talk. Pinpointing the negative event that happened and not letting yourself be forgiven for it is the running theme among all types of negative self-talk. So how do we put a stop to it?

“I think that’s really the wrong question, the right question is, why is it here. Negative self-talk is a symptom, so there’s something else going on deep in the psyche that’s driving that symptom to the surface and emerging as negative self-talk.” Baker explains.

Identify what you need to change when your inner voice chimes in. Give yourself time to allow the thoughts, then move on to a new task to get your mind off of them.

Talk to yourself the way you’d encourage a friend. And don’t think less of yourself but think of yourself less.

Practicing affirmations help reject the pattern of negative self-talk. Try writing your affirmations on sticky notes and posting them in places you frequent like the bathroom or bedroom mirror. Limit your social media and take stock of how you are growing in small ways every day.

Sources:

https://www.headspace.com/mindfulness/stop-negative-self-talk

https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/family-affair/201712/negative-self-talk-dont-let-it-overwhelm-you

https://sdlab.fas.harvard.edu/cognitive-reappraisal/identifying-negative-automatic-thought-patterns

https://www.npr.org/2021/12/09/1062746913/how-to-stop-being-self-critical-and-silence-negative-self-talk

Contributor(s) to this news report include: Danielle Gober, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

To receive a free weekly email on Smart Living from Ivanhoe, sign up at: http://www.ivanhoe.com/ftk

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.