Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Binge eating: Is your body clock the cause?

Binge eating.
Binge eating.(Ivanhoe Newswire)
By Martie Salt
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 7:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Early-bird, night owl, or somewhere in-between? Now scientists want to know if shifting the body’s circadian rhythm can help people struggling with the most common eating disorder.

An estimated 2.8 million Americans struggle with binge eating disorders. People with the disorder often eat large amounts of food in a short period and feel guilty and unable to stop. Now, researchers want to know more about the role of the body’s sleep-wake cycles, known as the circadian clock.

Food fuels our body and gives us energy but for thousands of Americans eating is an unhealthy obsession.

“Binge eating disorder is the most prevalent eating disorder, and unfortunately, there’s still very limited options or targeted options,” says Francisco Romo-Nava, MD, Ph.D. at Lindner Center of Hope, University of Cincinnati.

Researcher Francisco Romo-Nava and his colleagues are working to learn how an individual’s body clock plays a part.

“Among the population, it’s estimated that between 10 and 15 percent of the population will be morning type, clearly morning types,” Romo-Nava said. “Then most of the population will be intermediate types between 70, 75 percent. And only about five percent of the population is a true evening type.”

Dr. Romo-Nava says a master circadian clock in the brain feeds information to cells in the body triggering needs and responses, like getting tired and hungry. He says past research suggests “night owls” might be more susceptible to binge eating behavior.

“Binge eating tends to occur in the second part of the day into the evening and night,” Romo-Nava said.

The researchers want to know if re-adjusting the circadian rhythms of people with binge eating disorders could be an effective part of treatment.

The University of Cincinnati researchers are leading a clinical trial of 40 people. Doctor Romo-Nava says they want to determine if the circadian clock does play a significant role in bingeing behavior, and if so could treatment options like melatonin or light therapy readjust a patient’s body clock.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Brynnen Murphy
Boyfriend arrested in connection to the death of missing pregnant woman and her son
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says

Latest News

Boosting your memory.
Boost your brain power: Don’t forget your memory
Detergent dangers: Some soap packets, or pods, cause more harm than others
Toxic Trouble: Is There Poison in Your Home?
5-year-old Jackson Mitchell who suffers from epilepsy.
‘It’s soul-crushing,” mother shares what it’s like having a child with epilepsy
‘It’s soul-crushing,” mother shares what it’s like having a child with epilepsy