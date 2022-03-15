Baton Rouge native becomes first Black woman to lead White House budget office

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Shalanda Young has become the first Black woman to be named director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“Congratulations on this historic achievement, Shalanda! You continue to make your home state proud,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted.

Louisiana native Shalanda Young today became the first Black woman to be confirmed as the director of the @WhiteHouse Office of Management and Budget. Congratulations on this historic achievement, Shalanda! You continue to make your home state proud. #LouisianaProud #lagov — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 15, 2022

Young was confirmed with bipartisan support by the U.S. Senate Tuesday, March 15. Senators voted 61-36 to confirm her for the position. She has served as acting director of the office for the last year.

Young worked on the House Appropriations Committee for more than 14 years and became the first Black woman to be staff director of the committee in 2017.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long to confirm someone as obviously as qualified as Shalanda Young. She’s been leading the OMB for nearly a year. She knows the budget and appropriations processes like the back of her hand. She’s proven capable of working with Republicans and Democrats alike. And it was through her guidance the administration notched some of its biggest victories including the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - New York) said.

BREAKING: The Senate has confirmed President Biden’s highly qualified nominee to serve as Director of the Office of Management and Budget:



Shalanda Young.



She is the first Black woman ever confirmed by the Senate to lead OMB. pic.twitter.com/rMWGxdNj4c — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 15, 2022

Young holds a Master’s Degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Loyola University New Orleans.

The Office of Management and Budget “serves the President of the United States in overseeing the implementation of his or her vision across the Executive Branch. OMB’s mission is to assist the President in meeting policy, budget, management, and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency’s statutory responsibilities,” according to the White House’s website .

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.