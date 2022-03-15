Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge native becomes first Black woman to lead White House budget office

FILE - Shalanda Young, President Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and...
FILE - Shalanda Young, President Biden's nominee for Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee confirmation hearing, Feb. 1, 2022 in Washington. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via AP, File)(Al Drago | AP)
By Nick Gremillion
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Baton Rouge native Shalanda Young has become the first Black woman to be named director of the White House Office of Management and Budget.

“Congratulations on this historic achievement, Shalanda! You continue to make your home state proud,” Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted.

Young was confirmed with bipartisan support by the U.S. Senate Tuesday, March 15. Senators voted 61-36 to confirm her for the position. She has served as acting director of the office for the last year.

Young worked on the House Appropriations Committee for more than 14 years and became the first Black woman to be staff director of the committee in 2017.

“It shouldn’t have taken this long to confirm someone as obviously as qualified as Shalanda Young. She’s been leading the OMB for nearly a year. She knows the budget and appropriations processes like the back of her hand. She’s proven capable of working with Republicans and Democrats alike. And it was through her guidance the administration notched some of its biggest victories including the passage of the bipartisan infrastructure law,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D - New York) said.

Young holds a Master’s Degree from Tulane University and a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Loyola University New Orleans.

The Office of Management and Budget “serves the President of the United States in overseeing the implementation of his or her vision across the Executive Branch. OMB’s mission is to assist the President in meeting policy, budget, management, and regulatory objectives and to fulfill the agency’s statutory responsibilities,” according to the White House’s website.

