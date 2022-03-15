Baker High School receives federal flood recovery money

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baker High School’s current students don’t know what it’s like to have their own building.

Six years ago the school was damaged during the August 2016 flood. Since then they’ve been sharing a building with Baker Middle School.

“I have very fond memories there and it saddened my heart that the flood came and everything was wiped out back in 2016,” said Baker High School 1991 alumna, Dantionette Lee.

She says the money for repairs has been a long time coming.

“I feel like something should have been done with the project because the school’s impairments go back a long time before the flood and I’m just happy to see them getting the assistance they deserve,” Lee said.

Congressman Garret Graves said negotiations with FEMA caused a hold-up on funding.

“FEMA had been going round and round with the school district about the damages the school got in the 2016 flood, and effectively there were a number of costs that we believe were left on the table,” Graves said.

He met with Baker High School officials and FEMA officials in July 2020 to show them why the school needs more money.

“I think cumulatively that facility did need to be upgraded this helps to contribute to that overall cost and at the end of the day it’s going to be a much better facility for the high schoolers in Baker and for that community,” Graves said.

People from Baker said this school is deserving of all the help it gets.

“They have awesome staff in place, awesome teachers, awesome students trying to get things done,” Lee said, “I really feel like this will be good for the community within itself.”

