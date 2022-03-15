Ask the Expert
Ascension Parish residents learn about changes to Unified Land Development Code

Discussion on new developments in Ascension Parish
By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Folks in Ascension Parish got to hear about changes to the land development code on Monday, March 14.

This comes ahead of the end of the development moratorium on April 17th.

The land development code sets the rules for development in Ascension Parish.

It impacts key things folks in that community care about, like drainage and traffic.

Some of the proposed changes include increasing the minimum road width from 18 to 20 feet and changing design requirements for developments to consider a 50-year flood instead of a 25-year flood.

Parish president Clint Cointment said it’s important they hear from the people who live there about what changes impact them.

“This is who we represent is the residents, so of course, their voice is important to us and the legislation that we are looking to change, this involves them, it involves their quality of life, and do it’s critical to hear from them tonight,” Cointment said.

Tuesday night there will be another meeting about this at the Ascension Parish administration building.

The Parish has scheduled a series of public outreach sessions to discuss the proposed modifications to the ULDC:

• Tuesday, March 15, 6-8 PM, Ascension Parish Governmental Complex ConferenceCenter, Gonzales

• Wednesday, March 16, 6-8 PM, Ascension Parish Courthouse, Donaldsonville

Wednesday there will be one at the courthouse in Donaldsonville.

Both start at 6 p.m.

