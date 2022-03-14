YOUR MONEY: Take advantage of Daylight Saving deals

Information provided by RetailMeNot.com

RetailMeNot’s event runs March 12 (the night you’ll lose that hour) until March 20 (the first day of Spring!).

Shoppers will be able to save big with coupons, deals and cash back offers available for all their favorite stores.

According to their research and insights, 70 percent of Americans say that they’re worried about high prices while shopping this year because inflation has soared up 7% this past year, the highest it’s been in the U.S. since 1982.

Which Brands Are Participating in the RetailMeNot Daylight Savings Event?

Shoppers who create a new RetailMeNot account and use a qualifying offer during the exciting Daylight Savings Event will receive one dollar in their RetailMeNot wallet.

This offer is exclusive to new users, so be sure to sign up and download our Deal Finder extension for easy shopping and savings in time for the event.

