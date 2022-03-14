Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

YOUR MONEY: Take advantage of Daylight Saving deals

RetailMeNot Daylight Saving Event (Source: retailmenot.com)
RetailMeNot Daylight Saving Event (Source: retailmenot.com)((Source: retailmenot.com))
By Liz Koh
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by RetailMeNot.com

RetailMeNot’s event runs March 12 (the night you’ll lose that hour) until March 20 (the first day of Spring!).

Shoppers will be able to save big with coupons, deals and cash back offers available for all their favorite stores.

According to their research and insights, 70 percent of Americans say that they’re worried about high prices while shopping this year because inflation has soared up 7% this past year, the highest it’s been in the U.S. since 1982.

Which Brands Are Participating in the RetailMeNot Daylight Savings Event?

Shoppers who create a new RetailMeNot account and use a qualifying offer during the exciting Daylight Savings Event will receive one dollar in their RetailMeNot wallet.

This offer is exclusive to new users, so be sure to sign up and download our Deal Finder extension for easy shopping and savings in time for the event.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

(Source: pexels.com)
Choosing A Financial Advisor: Five Mistakes to Avoid
YOUR MONEY: Pros and cons of dropping an old credit card
YOUR MONEY: Pros and cons of dropping an old credit card
RetailMeNot releases a list of the top five things to buy in March.
Top 5 Things To Buy In March from RetailMeNot
RetailMeNot presents the five best things to buy in the month of March (Source: retailmenot.com)
YOUR MONEY: Five best things to buy in March