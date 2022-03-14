Two suspects arrested in connection of fatal shooting on Gardere

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sherriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting on Sunday, March 13 on Gardere Lane. When deputies arrived at the scene they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the parking lot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials state that the shooting occurred around 4 a.m. on Sunday in the 500 block of Gardere Ln. The victim was later identified as Kelly Perez, 41.

EBRSO detained two male suspects upon arrival to the scene due to their knowledge of the incident. When detectives arrived at the scene they noticed a white SUV with its engine still running parked in front of the apartment complex where the two suspects lived. The door to the apartment was also left open and appeared that the victim was visiting the two detained males.

According to arrest documents, detectives talked to an eye witness that stated that a prior verbal altercation had occurred before the shooting. The witness stated that when he and Perez arrived back at his apartment and they exited the vehicle they noticed a four-door sedan behind them. The witness stated that four males were in the vehicle and one of the persons who exited the vehicle, who the witness identified as Alan Umanzor, was the person Perez was previously arguing with at another location.

The witness stated that a male passenger exited the front passenger seat and fired several rounds striking Perez, the suspects then proceeded to flee the scene the witness stated. Another witness was able to provide detectives with where the suspect resided and EBRSO was able to arrest the two suspects in connection with the shooting death of Perez.

According to EBRSO one of the suspects did not know the identity of the shooter.

