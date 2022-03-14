Ask the Expert
St. George firefighters respond to Hobbiton Road fire

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators are still determining the cause of a fire St. George Fire Protection District firefighters extinguished Sunday afternoon on Hobbiton Road, according to the department.

According to the St. George Fire Protection District, SGFD Engines 613, 683, 673, and 633, Ladder 618, Squad 655, Medic Unit 687, a safety officer, and battalion chief responded at 1:25 p.m. on Sunday, March 13 to the reported structure fire in the 1700 block of Hobbiton Road.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the back of the home, and upon further investigation, determined it to be coming from the storage area in the back of the carport, according to the fire department.

Crews immediately deployed hose lines and aggressively attacked the fire, said a spokesperson with the fire department.

“Because of the skill and tactics used, the home was not a complete loss, and the fire was under control within 30 minutes,” said the spokesperson.

The fire department reports that Red Cross is assisting the home’s residents, none of which were reported to be injured.

