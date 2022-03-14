Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

REPORT: Browns release former LSU WR Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs during an NFL football game Sunday, Sept.12, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WAFB) - The Cleveland Browns have released former star LSU wide receiver Jarvis Landry according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Landry will be a free agent once free agency begins on Wednesday, March 16.

The Browns recently acquired Dallas Cowboy wide receiver Amari Cooper on Saturday, March 12 according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter. Back in February Landry voiced his opinions on Twitter, stating that “I would like to stay but if not then I’m confident enough in myself to be a better healthy me this year and moving forward to helping do my part in winning a championship elsewhere.

Landry also tweeted that he started the year in the best shape of his life, got hurt in Week 2, came back way too quickly and ended up hurt the entire season and, never heard him mention anything about it.

The former Tiger was a second-round pick of the 2014 NFL Draft by the Miami Dolphins and spent four years in Miami before being traded to Cleveland in 2018. Landry is a five-time Pro Bowler and led the NFL in receptions in 2017.

Landry has played in 123 games starting 113 of them with 688 career receptions for 7,598 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU women’s basketball earns Top-16 seed
LSU Tigers
No. 12 LSU sweeps Bethune-Cookman ahead of SEC play
Brady said Sunday he’s returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his 23rd season in the NFL.
Tom Brady returning to Buccaneers 6 weeks after retiring
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament