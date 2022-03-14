REPORT: Bengals set to sign former Bucs offensive lineman Alex Cappa

CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals are set to sign free-agent offensive lineman Alex Cappa when free agency opens on Wednesday, March 16. According to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter the deal for Cappa is for four years for $40 million.

Tom Brady’s loss will be Joe Burrow’s gain: Bucs’ free-agent guard Alex Cappa intends to sign a four-year, $40 million deal with the Bengals after free agency opens, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 14, 2022

Cappa, will provide much-needed help to the Bengals offensive line that saw Joe Burrow get sacked a league-high 51 times, and 19 times in the playoffs including seven times in the Super Bowl game against the Rams tying a Super Bowl record.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.