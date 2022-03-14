REPORT: Bengals set to sign former Bucs offensive lineman Alex Cappa
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals are set to sign free-agent offensive lineman Alex Cappa when free agency opens on Wednesday, March 16. According to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter the deal for Cappa is for four years for $40 million.
Cappa, will provide much-needed help to the Bengals offensive line that saw Joe Burrow get sacked a league-high 51 times, and 19 times in the playoffs including seven times in the Super Bowl game against the Rams tying a Super Bowl record.
