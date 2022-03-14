Ask the Expert
REPORT: Bengals set to sign former Bucs offensive lineman Alex Cappa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up during the second half of an NFL football...
Tampa Bay Buccaneers guard Alex Cappa (65) lines up during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Atlanta. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers won 30-17. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik)(Danny Karnik | AP)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI. (WAFB) - The Cincinnati Bengals are set to sign free-agent offensive lineman Alex Cappa when free agency opens on Wednesday, March 16. According to ESPN NFL Senior Insider Adam Schefter the deal for Cappa is for four years for $40 million.

Cappa, will provide much-needed help to the Bengals offensive line that saw Joe Burrow get sacked a league-high 51 times, and 19 times in the playoffs including seven times in the Super Bowl game against the Rams tying a Super Bowl record.

