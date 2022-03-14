Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Mainly dry today, storms arrive early Tuesday

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a day of transition in our weather as our next storm system approaches from the west. Look for mostly cloudy skies, but mainly dry conditions during the daylight hours, with highs in the low 70s. Isolated showers will be possible late in the day, especially after dark.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, March 14.
Pinpoint forecast for Monday, March 14.(WAFB)

Showers and thunderstorms will quickly roll in from the west overnight with the approach of a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted along and west of a line that extends from near New Orleans through metro Baton Rouge and just west of Woodville, Mississippi.

Severe weather outlook through Tuesday, March 15.
Severe weather outlook through Tuesday, March 15.(WAFB)

The main concerns are damaging winds and hail in any stronger storms, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out closer to the coast. The main threat timing will be within a couple of hours of daybreak on Tuesday.

Once the line of storms moves through the area early Tuesday, we’ll see a lull in the rains for much of the day, but a trailing upper-low could deliver a few more showers and storms late in the day, primarily for areas near and north of the interstates. And since the upper-low will be associated with a pocket of cold air aloft, it’s not out of the question that a few of those storms could produce some hail late in the day.

Future radar for Tuesday, March 15.
Future radar for Tuesday, March 15.(WAFB)

The upper-low exits to our east by early Wednesday, leaving us with a couple of days of dry and pleasant weather through Thursday. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, with highs in the low-mid 70s on Wednesday reaching the upper 70s by Thursday.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, March 19.
WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, March 19.(WAFB)

Good rain chances return by Friday in association with another cold front. Once again, a few strong storms may be possible along the front, but we’ll have to monitor that potential through the week. Any rains should end fairly quickly during the day on Friday, with only slightly cooler air expected in the wake of the front. Rain totals for the pair of cold fronts we expect this week will likely range from 1″-2″ for much of our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

10 day forecast as of Monday, March 14.
10 day forecast as of Monday, March 14.(WAFB)

Looking ahead, the news is good for the Wearin’ of the Green parade in Baton Rouge on Saturday. It will be a little cool in the morning as temperatures climb through the 50s, but those temps should reach the 60s by late morning. And most importantly, no rainfall is expected.

Wearin' of the Green Parade.
Wearin' of the Green Parade.(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 14
FIRST ALERT 6 A.M. FORECAST: Monday, March 14
Upcoming rain chances
A couple chances for strong storms this week
Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Sunday, March 13.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Sunday, March 13
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, March 13
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Sunday, March 13