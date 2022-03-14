Mainly dry today, storms arrive early Tuesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a day of transition in our weather as our next storm system approaches from the west. Look for mostly cloudy skies, but mainly dry conditions during the daylight hours, with highs in the low 70s. Isolated showers will be possible late in the day, especially after dark.

Pinpoint forecast for Monday, March 14. (WAFB)

Showers and thunderstorms will quickly roll in from the west overnight with the approach of a cold front. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted along and west of a line that extends from near New Orleans through metro Baton Rouge and just west of Woodville, Mississippi.

Severe weather outlook through Tuesday, March 15. (WAFB)

The main concerns are damaging winds and hail in any stronger storms, although an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out closer to the coast. The main threat timing will be within a couple of hours of daybreak on Tuesday.

Once the line of storms moves through the area early Tuesday, we’ll see a lull in the rains for much of the day, but a trailing upper-low could deliver a few more showers and storms late in the day, primarily for areas near and north of the interstates. And since the upper-low will be associated with a pocket of cold air aloft, it’s not out of the question that a few of those storms could produce some hail late in the day.

Future radar for Tuesday, March 15. (WAFB)

The upper-low exits to our east by early Wednesday, leaving us with a couple of days of dry and pleasant weather through Thursday. Morning lows will range from the upper 40s to low 50s, with highs in the low-mid 70s on Wednesday reaching the upper 70s by Thursday.

WPC precipitation forecast through Saturday, March 19. (WAFB)

Good rain chances return by Friday in association with another cold front. Once again, a few strong storms may be possible along the front, but we’ll have to monitor that potential through the week. Any rains should end fairly quickly during the day on Friday, with only slightly cooler air expected in the wake of the front. Rain totals for the pair of cold fronts we expect this week will likely range from 1″-2″ for much of our area, with locally higher amounts possible.

10 day forecast as of Monday, March 14. (WAFB)

Looking ahead, the news is good for the Wearin’ of the Green parade in Baton Rouge on Saturday. It will be a little cool in the morning as temperatures climb through the 50s, but those temps should reach the 60s by late morning. And most importantly, no rainfall is expected.

Wearin' of the Green Parade. (WAFB)

