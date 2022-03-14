Ask the Expert
LSU women’s basketball earns Top-16 seed

LSU Women's Basketball
LSU Women's Basketball(Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers are headed to the NCAA Tournament in her first year as head coach. LSU has earned a Top-16 seed and will host the first two rounds at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers have earned the No. 3 seed in the Spokane Region and will face the No. 14 seed Jackson State on Saturday, March 19 in the PMAC. It is LSU’s first tournament appearance since 2018.

The winner of the Missouri State and Florida State play in-game will play No. 6 seed Ohio State.

The Tigers made the tournament for 12 consecutive seasons from 1999-2010.

It has been the biggest turnaround for a coach in the first year in the SEC. LSU finished the season with 25 wins and second place in the SEC after winning only nine games last season. LSU was ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Top 25 poll and have been ranked for 14 consecutive weeks.

Mulkey has made the tournament in every season since becoming a head coach at Baylor and won three NCAA Tournaments.

