Louisiana Marathon opens its registration for next year’s race

The following is a press release from FRESHJUNKIE Racing events:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Marathon is returning for its 12th year in Downtown Baton Rouge. Registration for the 2023 event opens Monday at the lowest cost for runners and the opportunity for special gear for a limited time.

Runners who register by Mar. 21 will not only receive the lowest price to compete, but they will also receive an exclusive “In-Training” shirt to wear as they prepare for the race. The Louisiana Marathon aims to celebrate and encourage an active and healthier lifestyle in true Louisiana fashion with a weekend-long festival rich with local food, live music, and fun for the whole family.

“Our FRESHJUNKIE Racing events started with The Louisiana Marathon and our tourism numbers continue to be strong as we rebound from the pandemic,” said Craig Sweeney, Strategic Partnerships Director of the Louisiana Marathon. “Runners from Mississippi and Alabama have continued to increase from our other portfolio events and we are excited about the launch of our 12th running of the Louisiana Marathon.”

There is a race for runners of all experience levels, who can choose to compete in the Full Marathon (26.2 miles) or Half Marathon (13.1 miles) on Sunday, Jan. 15 or the Louisiana Quarter Marathon (6.55 miles), Louisiana Marathon 5K (3.1 miles) and a Blue Cross and Blue Shield Kids Marathon (1 mile), which all take place on Saturday, Jan. 14. Runners who also compete in the Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon in Dec. 2022, the Louisiana Marathon’s sister race, are awarded the Beach~2~Bayou medal.

The cost to register goes up increasingly the closer the event gets. The next price increase happens on April 26, 2022.

To register for the Louisiana Marathon or for more information visit https://www.thelouisianamarathon.com/.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.