Jacques Talk: Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Seimone Augustus

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist Seimone Augustus has one of the most inspiring stories in sports. During her collegiate career at LSU, the two-time All-American won the Naismith College Player of the Year, Wooden Award and Wade Trophy in 2005 and 2006 while leading the LSU Lady Tigers to three straight Final Four appearances.

Her uniform number (33) was retired by LSU January 2010, making her the first female athlete in school history to receive that honor.

Augustus has overcome intense adversity (back-to-back ACL tears and hysterectomy) and emerged more fit, focused and unstoppable than ever. One of the most lethal scorers in the history of women’s basketball, Augustus is a 8x WNBA All-Star, was the 2011 Finals MVP and only the second female ever to be named The Star Tribune’s Sportsperson of the Year.

Armed with the enviable ability to remain true to her roots while testing the status quo, Augustus is one of sport’s most compelling stars.

Augustus won 4 WNBA titles as a player and now the former Capitol High School superstar is an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Sparks.

