THE INVESTIGATORS: Advocates criticize body cam, interrogation leaked in deadly officer-involved shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 9News Investigators have obtained new video and information to help piece together what happened during and after a deadly officer-involved shooting that left 25-year-old Deaughn Willis dead. Leaked body camera video of the encounter and part of an interrogation paints a picture of what happened right after the shooting but advocates argue regardless of what they show, the true picture remains incomplete.

New Louisiana State Police reports and interviews leaked to the 9News Investigators raise more questions about what happened the day officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office showed up to Willis’s home on George O’Neal Road. Police say they were at the home looking for his twin brother and claim Deaughn Willis opened the door and stuck a gun out.

The deputies did not have body cams and WAFB’s Scottie Hunter is told neither of the two BRPD body cameras clearly shows the door, but a clip obtained by WAFB from one of those body cams shows part of what happened.

While the video does give a different angle of the deadly encounter, it does not clearly show the door. The body camera video and Ring doorbell video are the only clips of the situation. Eugene Collins local president of the Baton Rouge NAACP calls it troubling.

“Essentially that’s extremely concerning because you’re missing certain time segments from that video so there’s no way to get a complete picture,” said Collins.

Police say when deputies knocked on the door Willis pointed a gun at officers and that’s when a deputy fired two shots, killing him. The family has said that’s not true. According to police reports, two guns were found inside the home, including one that was reported stolen from West Feliciana Parish. The 9News Investigators have obtained exclusive video of the police interrogation of Willis’s step-father hours after the shooting.

