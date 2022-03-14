Lawmakers announce federal flood money to go to Baker High School

The following information comes from the office of Garret Graves:

U.S. Congressman Garret Graves announced $1,272,753.90 of federal flood recovery resources are headed to Baker High School to repair and replace structures damaged by the 2016 Flood. This is the result of a Graves-led effort.

In July 2020, Graves gathered Baker High School officials and FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor. They discussed FEMA’s re-evaluation of additional costs identified by the school which led to this additional funding.

“Since day one of the 2016 Flood recovery, we’ve worked with our local schools, businesses and families. We facilitated the conversations that led to this additional $1.3 million which is based on the reanalysis we requested after identifying eligible expenses. This is great news for Baker High School and I am proud to have helped them secure these long-overdue FEMA grants to help them rebuild,” Graves said. “We are continuing to work with Baker officials on the construction of a new facility.”

There is also an additional $1,708,106.70 headed to Gonzales for Hurricane Ida debris removal and $8,589,563.16 to the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness for costs related to Hurricane Ida.

U.S. Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy also announced the Baker School System as receiving hurricane relief funding.

