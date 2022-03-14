Ask the Expert
East Feliciana Parish teacher Laura Laiche earns $25K Milken Educator Award

Slaughter Elementary teacher Laura Laiche was awarded a national Milken Educator Award.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Laura Laiche has been awarded with a national Milken Educator Award for her dedication to advancing excellence for all, the award also contains a $25,000 cash prize.

Laiche is a third-grade teacher at Slaughter Elementary in East Feliciana Parish, she was presented the award by Lowell Milken and Louisiana Superintendent of Education Dr. Cade Brumley. In addition, Laiche will join a national network of more than 2,800 Milken Educator Award recipients dedicated to strengthening K-12 education.

Laiche is among more than 60 educators across the country who will receive the Award during the 2021-22 season. She is the first recipient of East Feliciana Public Schools.

“Laura Laiche is a strong instructional leader,” said Lowell Milken. “By encouraging her young students to set high expectations and track progress, she is developing a love and ownership of learning that they will carry through school and life. As a mentor teacher, Laura’s skills, knowledge and experiences are creating ripples of excellence in the school and community at large.”

As a mentor teacher in the school’s implementation of the TAP System for Teacher and Student Advancement, a signature initiative of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching (NIET), Laiche plays an integral role in Slaughter’s leadership team.

The team’s primary responsibilities include goal-setting, guiding regular job-embedded professional learning, coaching colleagues in classrooms and leveraging educators’ talents to drive student growth.

