Deputies: Man breaks into Duplessis Post Office, steals packages

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 12:06 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
DUPLESSIS, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of stealing packages from the Duplessis Post Office.

The incident happened at the post office, located at 39265 LA-621, around 10:25 p.m. on Friday, March 11.

Authorities say the suspect drove up in a light-colored 2002-2006 Nissan Altima, forced his way into the post office, and stole several packages.

Deputies investigating packages stolen from Duplessis Post Office
Anyone with any information about this suspect is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867). You must call Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers immediately to receive a cash reward.

