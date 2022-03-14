Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Waterspout chases Florida beachgoers

A waterspout sends beachgoers running; high tea held on the tallest mountain. (CNN, WPLG, WINK, NWS, ANDREW HUGHES, MELISSA MOORE, @CHANDLERRH_, WINK/NWS)
By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) - A little wind and waves can make for a nice beach day, but a lot of wind in Florida turned it into a panic.

A day at the beach turned scary when a huge, whipping waterspout made landfall, chasing beachgoers in Fort Myers.

It started when the spout was spotted in the waves, turning heads as beach visitors marveled at the weird weather event.

But as the spout began to come ashore, people raced away from the swirling sandstorm.

No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service confirmed the spout/beachfront tornado, which they say is a common occurrence in coastal Florida during rainy seasons.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs for a touchdown against the Kansas City...
REPORT: Browns release former LSU WR Jarvis Landry
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Zelenskyy to deliver virtual address to US Congress
Ukrainian emergency employees and volunteers carry an injured pregnant woman from a maternity...
Pregnant woman, baby die after Russia bombed maternity ward in Ukraine
Deetroy Watkins
Father arrested after child accidentally shoots himself in head, deputies say
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022....
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as two sides hold talks