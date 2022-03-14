Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge firefighters respond to carport fire

By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A carport became fully engulfed in flames on Woodlyn Drive Sunday afternoon after cigarettes were allegedly improperly disposed of in a trash can, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to a house fire in the 4000 block of Woodlyn Drive on Sunday, March 13. BRFD firefighters, along with firefighters from St. George Fire Protection District, arrived to find the carport fully engulfed in flames, which were extending into the house, according to BRFD.

One of the residents told firefighters that they noticed the trash can was on fire when they went into the carport. They went inside to get something to put the fire out, but the fire had spread to the carport when they returned, according to the fire department.

Firefighters entered and stopped the fire from spreading beyond that area, according to BRFD.

BRFD reports that the rest of the home sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

According to BRFD, the fire’s cause is improperly disposed of smoking material.

The department reported that the residents had been putting cigarettes in the trash can after they finished smoking.

According to BRFD, everyone was able to get out of the home unharmed, and the Red Cross was contacted to help the displaced residents.

