Record-setting Sunday morning

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s official, Baton Rouge has hit a record low this Sunday morning in the upper 20s, breaking a long-standing, old record of 30 set back in 1914!

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, March 13 (WAFB)

A freeze warning remains in effect through early Sunday morning as temperatures are starting in the 20s.

Hopefully, you remembered to protect the Ps, and hopefully you remembered to spring forward for Daylight Saving Time. Highs will warm up a bit the next few days, getting into the low 60s Sunday under sunny skies.

Highs will be back in the 70s Monday through Friday, with the next rain chance Monday afternoon into Tuesday morning.

We could see a line of storms push through Tuesday morning.

St Patrick’s Day looks nice and dry, followed by a chance of showers and storms on Friday, which should help clear the way for nice weather the following weekend.

