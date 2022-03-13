Ask the Expert
One person injured in Saturday evening shooting on Siegen

(Photo by: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | WAFB)
By WAFB staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Siegen Lane that occured Saturday evening, March 12.

One person, who is in critical condition, is being transported by ambulance to the hospital, said emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

