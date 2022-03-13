One person injured in Saturday evening shooting on Siegen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a reported shooting on Siegen Lane that occured Saturday evening, March 12.

One person, who is in critical condition, is being transported by ambulance to the hospital, said emergency responders.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

