Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

LSU basketball earns No. 6 seed in NCAA Tournament

LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)
LSU guard Xavier Pinson (1)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers postseason fate has been determined and they have earned the No. 6 seed in the Midwest Region and will face the No. 11 seed Iowa State on Friday, March 18 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

If LSU wins their game against the Cyclones they will face the winner between No. 3 seed Wisconsin and No. 14 seed Colgate on Sunday, March 20.

It will be the second time in four years that LSU will be without their head coach as they were without Will Wade in the 2019 tournament, Tony Bedford led the Tigers to the Sweet 16. Will Wade was fired on Saturday, March 12 after accusations of five Level I violations.

The Tigers have earned a bid to the NCAA Tournament in 2019, 2021 and 2022, the 2020 tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU fans react to firing of head coach Will Wade
LSU head coach Will Wade
Will Wade, Bill Armstrong fired from LSU
Will Wade ends his 5-year tenure in scandal after the NCAA details misconduct in a 17-page...
LSU fires Will Wade, Bill Armstrong
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23)
Former McKinley star Tyrece Radford leads Texas A&M to win over No. 1 seed Auburn