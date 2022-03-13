Ask the Expert
EBRSO: Teen hurt in accidental shooting Sunday in City of Central

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an accidental shooting that occured on E Brookside Drive in Central.(East Baton Rouge Sheriff Office)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating another accidental shooting this weekend.

The latest incident happened at 3 p.m. Sunday, in the 10,000 block of E Brookside Drive in the City of Central.

A spokesperson with the sheriff’s office told WAFB, two juveniles were playing with a gun inside of a home when the gun accidentally discharged, striking one of them in the leg.

According to EBRSO, the juvenile initially lied to deputies, saying he was struck in a drive-by shooting.

There is still no word on which juvenile pulled the trigger.

