EBRSO investigating after man found dead on Gardere Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies responding to a reported shooting early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Gardere Lane found a man dead in the parking lot, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting occured around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, according to EBRSO.

The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Kelly Perez, 41.

The incident remains under investigation.

