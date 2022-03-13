EBRSO investigating after man found dead on Gardere Lane
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies responding to a reported shooting early Sunday morning in the 500 block of Gardere Lane found a man dead in the parking lot, according to the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The shooting occured around 4 a.m. on Sunday, March 13, according to EBRSO.
The sheriff’s office identified the victim as Kelly Perez, 41.
The incident remains under investigation.
