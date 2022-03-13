Clark, Chaffin shine as No. 21 LSU takes series over No. 2 Alabama

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (19-6, 2-0 SEC) took the series over No. 2 Alabama (20-2) as they won their second game of Saturday’s double-header 5-1.

Freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin (3-0) shined in her first Southeastern Conference start pitching seven innings, allowing one run, on one hit and striking out five. Alabama’s lone run came in the top of the second inning from Jenna Johnson solo home run to give them their lone lead of the game.

Georgia Clark continued her hot hitting in the second game and drove in all five runs for the Tigers with two home runs including a grand slam in the bottom of the third inning and a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth.

Clark in the two games hit three home runs with eight RBI and a double.

The Tigers will look for the sweep on Sunday, March 13, first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.

