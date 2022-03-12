Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Will Wade out as LSU men’s basketball coach, reports say

LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.
LSU has parted ways with men's basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple reports.(Southeastern Conference)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 1:56 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LSU has parted ways with men’s basketball coach Will Wade, according to multiple media reports.

The news first was reported by CBS Sports college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, who also said the Tigers have tapped assistant Kevin Nickelberry to serve as interim head coach.

The report soon was followed by confirmation tweets from other reporters.

Wade’s firing comes after LSU received an NCAA notice of allegations, which outlined alleged violations in Wade’s program.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU gymnast Haleigh Bryant.
No. 7 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 4 Utah on senior night
Texas A&M guard Tyrece Radford (23)
Former McKinley star Tyrece Radford leads Texas A&M to win over No. 1 seed Auburn
LSU head coach Will Wade
Tigers fall to Razorbacks in SEC quarterfinals, winless against Hogs this season
LSU right fielder Jacob Berry (14)
No. 12 LSU powers past Bethune-Cookman to take game one 8-7