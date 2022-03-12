Ask the Expert
WBRSO: Missing man with dementia last seen at Chevron in Port Allen

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:15 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office (WBRSO) say they’re searching for a man with dementia last seen at a Chevron in Port Allen.

Officials report Wayne Edgar Dyer was last seen leaving the gas station located at 3053 Lodbell Avenue in a white 2013 Nissan Maxima with a handicap tag that reads “290785.”

Wayne Edgar Dyer
Wayne Edgar Dyer(West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)

The man could be heading towards Waveland, Miss., according to deputies.

Dyer has a full gray beard and was last seen wearing a gray jacket with gray slacks.

Deputies say call 911 if you locate Dyer or know of his whereabouts.

