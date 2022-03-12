Return to winter this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ve flipped the switch from spring, back to winter behind last night’s sharp cold front.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 12 (WAFB)

Wind chills are starting in the 20s this Saturday morning, with a WIND ADVISORY in effect through much of the day.

Highs will only reach the low 50s this afternoon under sunny skies and windy conditions.

As one FREEZE WARNING expires this morning, another will be in effect tonight through Sunday morning for lows in the upper 20s. This will be record territory, and the latest freeze that the Baton Rouge area has seen since 2013!

Sunny and dry conditions will prevail all weekend long, with a wide range of temperatures Sunday, starting in the 20s, rebounding to the low 60s in the afternoon. The next rain chance will be Monday late into Tuesday morning. We’ll have a steady warming trend next week, and hopefully, this will be our last freeze of the season.

Also, don’t forget to “spring forward” one hour this Saturday night/Sunday morning with the clocks as Daylight Saving Time begins.

