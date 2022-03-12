Record-breaking year for drug overdoses ‘could have been worse’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge paramedics respond to hundreds of calls each day. Since the pandemic started, more of those calls have been for drug overdoses.

“EMS responds to multiple overdose calls every shift, you might over the course of a weekend have dozens of overdoses,” Brad Harris, PIO, Baton Rouge EMS, said.

In 2021, more than 300 people died from an overdose in East Baton Rouge Parish, a new record, and a sign the opioid epidemic still has a tight grip on our area.

Another sign: the number of people paramedics save from the brink of death using Narcan.

“It’s very fast-acting, once it goes into the person’s nasal system it picks up in the bloodstream and reverses the opioid overdose,” Harris said of the drug.

To show you the need, EMS officials said they order more than 100 doses of Narcan each month, and always have a three-month supply on hand.

“You know you have trends, sometimes around the holidays you might have to order or use more Narcan, then say during the summer,” Harris said.

At Baton Rouge Behavioral Hospital, seven out of ten patients have experienced an overdose.

“Most patients that we speak with have either overdosed themselves or witnessed an overdose, I’ve spoken with patients who are literally the caretaker of their group and carry Narcan on them at all times,” social worker LaKeith Lewis said.

It’s inevitable that drug users will see an overdose, Lewis said.

“For those three patients who have not it may be because they have just gotten started or they only use with a small group of people, but most who have been using for a while, they’ve experienced it and it’s pretty much eventual.”

While it is a lifesaving tool, experts said Narcan is not a cure for the opioid epidemic, and more must be done to stop the flow of drugs into our communities.

Narcan is also available to you if you feel you need it on hand for yourself or a loved one.

It can be found at your local pharmacies without a prescription.

