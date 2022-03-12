No. 7 LSU gymnastics takes down No. 4 Utah on senior night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 7 LSU gymnastics took down No. 4 Utah with a season-high score of 198.125-197.875 in the final meet of the regular season.

LSU bounced back after a disappointing loss in their last meet against No. 10 Kentucky on March 4.

Haleigh Bryant defeated Utah’s Grace McCallum, a 2020 Olympic Gymnast, in the all-around with a score of 39.700-39.600.

The Tigers got things started on vault as sophomore Elena Arenas opened with a season-best 9.90. LSU would then follow with a pair of 9.80s from Alyona Shchennikova and senior Sarah Edwards.

Kiya Johnson would score a 9.975 from the fifth spot and NCAA Vault Champion Haleigh Bryant whom anchored with a 10.0 to give the Tigers a score of 49.525 after the first rotation.

The Tigers would lead after the first rotation 49.525-49.400 and heading to bars. LSU would get things going with a 9.90 from Kiya Johnson and Arenas would follow from the second spot with a 9.875.

Bryant would score a much needed 9.90 after Olivia Dunne fell on bars and scored a 9.25. Then Shchennikova would score a 9.925 on bars and then Sami Durante would anchor her final regular-season rotation and score a 9.925 giving LSU a score of 49.425 on bars and LSU would keep their lead through the first two rotations 98.950-98.800.

With the Tigers hanging on to a slim lead over the Red Rocks and heading to the third rotation, senior Christina Desiderio would open things up with a 9.925, tying her season-high. Kai Rivers would follow with a 9.90, who is returning to action after injuring her shoulder against Alabama on Feb. 18.

Senior Bridget Dean and Bryant would follow with a 9.85 for the Tigers and then-freshman Aleah Finnegan scored a 9.875. Kiya Johnson would anchor the beam rotation for LSU scoring a 9.950 giving them a total score of 49.500 and a lead of 148.450-148.200 heading into the final rotation.

Desiderio has been great all season in the leadoff spot for the Tigers and in her final floor routine inside the PMAC, with the senior scoring a 9.925. Shchennikova would follow with a score of 9.900.

Edwards would follow with a meet leading and career-high 9.975 on the floor for the Tigers. The freshman phenom KJ Johnson continued to impress in her first season in Baton Rouge scoring a 9.90 for LSU, another freshman for the Tigers who continues to have a great season, Finnegan scored a 9.925.

ANOTHER FRESHMAN



Bryant would anchor and finish with a score of 9.950 giving the Tigers a score of 49.675 and an overall score of 198.125. Bryant would score a 39.700 in the all-around.

The Tigers will head to the SEC Championships in Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday, March 19 with the meet set to begin at 7 p.m.

