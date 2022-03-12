Ask the Expert
No. 21 LSU hands No. 2 Alabama first loss of season, 13-6

LSU Softball
LSU Softball(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No. 21 LSU (18-6, 1-0 SEC) handed No. 2 Alabama (20-1) their first loss of the season, 13-6 in the first game of their double-header on Saturday, March 12.

The Tigers win marked the first win against a top two team since 2007.

LSU was hot at the plate collecting 15 hits and were 15-of-31 from the plate as a team. Taylor Pleasants and Georgia Clark led the way with three RBI each. Including a three-run home run from Pleasants in the bottom of the fifth and a two-run shot from Clark in the bottom of the sixth.

The Tigers trailed briefly headed to the bottom of the second inning down 1-0. But they would quickly retake the lead as they took advantage of a few Alabama mistakes, scoring on a pair of walks and a wild pitch making it 3-1.

Alabama would tie things up in the top of the third inning at 3-3, but again LSU would answer in the bottom half of the inning to take a 5-3 lead.

LSU’s big inning would come in the bottom of the fifth inning as they scored six runs, including Pleasant’s three-run blast.

