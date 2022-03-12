Ask the Expert
Legislature to consider 24 medical cannabis bills as patients rally for more access

Veterans who use medical cannabis for health issues say more growers and pharmacies are needed.
By Theresa Schmidt
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - According to one veteran, there are no fewer than 24 bills this legislative session that deal with cannabis. The session starts Monday.

Those who find medical marijuana helps with their health issues want more access. According to some, there is not enough medical marijuana to go around. Right now, there are only two marijuana growers in the state: LSU and Southern University.

Tony Landry is an advocate for the expanded use of medical cannabis. He founded Louisiana Veterans for Medical Cannabis. Landry says more growers and more pharmacies are needed so patients can get refills.

“They’re running out. They’re running out of cannabis in the dispensaries very soon after it’s brought to the dispensary. So, if we get more growers, we’ll have more strains. Cannabis has different strains. Certain ailments require a certain strain,” said Landry.

He says because there are only two growers, sometimes patients cannot get the part of the plant they feel provides the most benefit.

“The flower is the most desired method of delivery. People buy the flower because it’s the whole plant and they get all the different cannabinoids, they get everything. When they process the cannabis and make an extract you lose some of the qualities, medicinal qualities in the plant. So, people really want the flower,” said Landry.

Monday morning, some are planning to rally for easier access to the medicine they need. They’ll meet at 9 a.m. Saturday at Veterans’ Memorial Park in Baton Rouge and hear testimony from veterans about the healing benefits of cannabis. There will also be various speakers. Eventually, Landry says they’ll move to the capitol steps to hear from members of the civilian community. But it all starts at 9 a.m. in Veterans Park.

