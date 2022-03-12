Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Gonzales Police investigating homicide on Airline Highway

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department say they are investigating after a fatal shooting Friday, March 11.

According to Public Information Officer, Ami Clouatre, the shooting reportedly happened just before midnight outside of a Burger King located in the 400 block of Airline Highway in Gonzales.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 344-STOP or the Gonzales Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, March 12
Return to winter this weekend
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Baton Rouge Police searching for missing mother and child
Record-breaking year for drug overdoses ‘could have been worse’
Record-breaking year for drug overdoses ‘could have been worse’
Record-breaking year for drug overdoses ‘could have been worse’