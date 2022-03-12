Gonzales Police investigating homicide on Airline Highway
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 7:47 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Authorities with the Gonzales Police Department say they are investigating after a fatal shooting Friday, March 11.
According to Public Information Officer, Ami Clouatre, the shooting reportedly happened just before midnight outside of a Burger King located in the 400 block of Airline Highway in Gonzales.
There is no word on a possible suspect or motive at this time.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 344-STOP or the Gonzales Police Department.
The investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
