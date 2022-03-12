Ask the Expert
BRPD investigating fatal shooting at off-campus student apartment complex near Southern University

By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is investigating after a reported fatal shooting at a student apartment complex on the corner of Scenic Highway and Harding Blvd.

According to Sgt. Don Coppola Jr. with BRPD, police responded to the Cadence at Southern University Apartments located in the 7800 block of Scenic Highway around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, March 12 after reports of a shooting.

A spokesman with Southern University has confirmed the apartment complex is located off-campus.

A suspect and a motive are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

