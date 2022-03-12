Ask the Expert
Baton Rouge Police searching for missing mother and child

Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
Kaylen Johnson, 24 (left), Kaden Johnson, 2 (right)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:19 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman and her two-year-old son.

Police say Kaylen Johnson, 24, and her two-year-old son, Kaden Johnson, were last seen March 5.

Their last known address is located in the 11000 block of Old Hammond Hwy., according to authorities.

Kaylen is 5′0″ and weighs 105 lbs.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact the Violent Crimes Unit at (225) 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

