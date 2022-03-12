Authorities investigating deadly hit and run on Joor Rd

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Police Department is investigating a hit and run on Joor Road near Comite Hills West.

According to authorities, they were contacted on Friday, March 11 at 7:32 p.m about a pedestrian struck.

The report says a motorist stopped their vehicle on Joor Rd. to remove debris from the roadway and was struck by a passing vehicle while standing on the median.

The vehicle that struck the pedestrian left the scene according to authorities.

The victim of the hit and run was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses at the scene described the suspect’s vehicle as possibly being a 90′s model red Chevrolet S10 with a white stripe.

Louisiana State Police and the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are assisting Central Police Department in the investigation.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

