SUSON ranked one of the top 15 nursing schools among HBCUs nationwide

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University School of Nursing (SUSON) is gaining national attention and accolades, yet again.

Top RN to BSN, which is an independent online guide to the best higher education and career options for both current and prospective nurses, ranked SUSON as one of the top 15 HBCU nursing schools in 2022.

Top RN to BSN, an independent online guide to the best higher ed. & career options for current & prospective nurses, ranked the School of Nursing at SU as one of the top 15 HBCU nursing schools for 2022. Learn more: https://t.co/hjrOksiFGw #WeAreSouthern #RYSSUBR #RYSSHREVEPORT pic.twitter.com/LMvwTLlEOR — Southern University (@SouthernU_BR) March 10, 2022

Southern announced the accomplishment in a Tweet posted Thursday, March 10.

The publication says it ranked institutions according to three criteria including cost, reputation and alumni salary.

Ranked at number 15 on the list, SUSON is touted as a program that offers under graduate, graduate and doctoral degrees.

In the top spot on the list is the Howard University College of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, followed by North Carolina A&T State University School of Nursing and Florida A&M University.

Click here for more information on the SUSON.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.