Storms likely late today, with winter making a return this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Much-needed rainfall will impact most of the area today, but the rains will also come with the threat of a few strong storms. Look for scattered showers and a few t-storms through the morning into the afternoon, with morning rain chances around 30%, climbing to 50% by the afternoon.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, March 11 (WAFB)

Showers and t-storms will be most widespread this evening and tonight as a cold front surges through the region.

The Storm Prediction Center maintains a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather for much of our area, but has upgraded areas southeast of metro Baton Rouge to a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of severe weather. Damaging winds are the primary concern in any stronger storms, but isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in the Level 2 threat area.

Rain totals will probably be rather variable around the area, with some locations receiving less than 0.25″ of rainfall while others could pick up an inch or more.

Any rainfall is welcomed, with the latest drought monitor as of this week showing most of our area in a severe to extreme drought.

In the wake of tonight’s cold front, windy and much colder conditions will surge into the region. Sustained winds will range from 15-25 mph, with gusts in the 30-40 mph range possible. Those strong winds will occur as temperatures take a nosedive, reaching the mid 30s by Saturday morning. With that in mind, we’re likely to wake up to wind chill values in the 20s on Saturday morning. And even with plenty of sunshine, Saturday stays rather chilly as highs only reach the low 50s.

A late season freeze is then likely for most of the area by Sunday morning. Lows around metro Baton Rouge are expected to reach the upper 20s, so a light freeze is on tap. Take care of people, pets, and plants, but pipes should be fine. Those of you near and north of the state line may want to consider wrapping any exposed pipes, but even here I think the threat is relatively low.

Into next week, temperatures will see a fairly quick rebound, with good rain chances early Tuesday and again by Friday.

