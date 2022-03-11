Southern advances to semifinals in SWAC Tournament with 68-67 OT win over TSU

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament after beating Texas Southern, 68-67, in overtime on Thursday, March 10.

Genovea Johnson led the way for the Lady Jags with 25 points. Nakia Kincey added 19 points. Kayla Watson and Tyneisha Metcalf each chipped in six points.

“I thought Texas Southern did great job trying to take us out of our offense early in the game,” said Southern head coach Carlos Funchess. “We had a lot of problems getting into some of our sets and had to make some adjustments. Both teams played well defensively it just came down to who would make a final play. I’m very proud of the effort that our young ladies gave and we are happy to get the win!”

The Lady Jags forced 27 turnovers and scored 25 points off those turnovers.

Southern will face Jackson State on Friday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m.

