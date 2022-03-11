Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Southern advances to semifinals in SWAC Tournament with 68-67 OT win over TSU

Southern Women’s Basketball
Southern guard Genovea Johnson (25)
Southern guard Genovea Johnson (25)(Michael Wade | Michael Wade)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:40 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - The Southern women’s basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the SWAC Tournament after beating Texas Southern, 68-67, in overtime on Thursday, March 10.

Genovea Johnson led the way for the Lady Jags with 25 points. Nakia Kincey added 19 points. Kayla Watson and Tyneisha Metcalf each chipped in six points.

“I thought Texas Southern did great job trying to take us out of our offense early in the game,” said Southern head coach Carlos Funchess. “We had a lot of problems getting into some of our sets and had to make some adjustments. Both teams played well defensively it just came down to who would make a final play. I’m very proud of the effort that our young ladies gave and we are happy to get the win!”

The Lady Jags forced 27 turnovers and scored 25 points off those turnovers.

Southern will face Jackson State on Friday, March 12, at 5:30 p.m.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

LSU men's basketball.
5th seed LSU faces tough out in SEC quarterfinals
LSU head basketball coach Will Wade on matchup against Arkansas
LSU head basketball coach Will Wade on matchup against Arkansas
Southern head coach Sean Woods
Southern’s season ends in heartbreaking loss to Grambling in SWAC Tournament
LSU forward Tari Eason (13)
LSU roars past Missouri in second round of SEC Tournament 76-68