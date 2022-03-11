Residents can weigh in during District 15 community meeting Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Residents that live in District 15 are invited to participate in a community meeting Saturday, March 12, according to State Senator Regina Barrow.

The meeting will be held beginning at 10 a.m. in room 1801 of BREC’s main administrative building located at Florida Boulevard and Ardenwood Drive.

During the meeting, attendees can expect to hear discussion on public utilities, light bills, and infrastructure issues affecting the area.

Space is limited and anyone interested in attending should pre-register.

The meeting will be co-hosted by Commissioner Dr. Craig C. Greene of District 2 and Mr. Lambert Boissiere of District 3.

Interested individuals can also join the meeting via Zoom.

You can register by contacting Sen. Barrow’s office at 225-359-9400.

