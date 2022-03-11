Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

OLOLCH’s Amazing Half Marathon is back

Bring the whole family to OLOL Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon
Bring the whole family to OLOL Children’s Hospital Amazing Half Marathon(tcw-wafb)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 5:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Runners from across the country will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday, Mar. 12, to show off their speed and endurance in the name of helping children.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

The 7th Annual Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Amazing Half Marathon will start in downtown Baton Rouge.

The race is returning this year after not happening in 2021 due to COVID.

Organizers said nearly 1,300 people are registered for the family friendly event.

The race is aimed to create a healthier Louisiana by teaching kids and their families healthy habits and activities they can do together.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Kim Barnette, of Baton Rouge, speaks about moment a fellow passenger jumps from cruise ship off...
Baton Rouge woman speaks about moment woman jumps from cruise ship off Louisiana coast
Cell phone video shows woman being held by cruise ship security
Coast guard suspends search for woman who jumped from cruise ship
Zachary Police looking for missing 19-year-old Donovan Jones.
Missing Zachary teen found in pond, coroner says
Veronica Cobb
Woman, husband identified in New Roads murder, attempted suicide

Latest News

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Half Marathon is back
Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital Half Marathon is back
Foods to fight Colorectal Cancer
Residents all over Louisiana showed up at the polls Tuesday, Nov. 3 to cast their vote.
Early voting begins March 12 for March 26 election
In 2018, LDAF says firefighters fought 676 wildfires across Louisiana.
Four people displaced after house fire in Baton Rouge