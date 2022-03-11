OLOLCH’s Amazing Half Marathon is back

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Runners from across the country will be in Baton Rouge this Saturday, Mar. 12, to show off their speed and endurance in the name of helping children.

The 7th Annual Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Health Amazing Half Marathon will start in downtown Baton Rouge.

The race is returning this year after not happening in 2021 due to COVID.

Organizers said nearly 1,300 people are registered for the family friendly event.

The race is aimed to create a healthier Louisiana by teaching kids and their families healthy habits and activities they can do together.

